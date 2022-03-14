Left Menu

Russian PM says Moscow, Minsk keen to boost union state cooperation amid sanctions -TASS

Reuters | Updated: 14-03-2022 18:00 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 17:51 IST
Russian PM says Moscow, Minsk keen to boost union state cooperation amid sanctions -TASS
Mikhail Mishustin Image Credit: Twitter (@KremlinRussia_E)

Russia and Belarus believe it is necessary to boost cooperation in their union state in the face of Western sanctions, the TASS news agency cited Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin as saying on Monday.

RIA cited Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko as saying Minsk was counting on Russia's support.

The two Slav neighbors are formally part of a "union state" and have been in talks for years to move closer together, a process that accelerated after Russian President Vladimir Putin propped up Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko in 2020 when his rule was threatened by months of mass street protests.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Scholarship!

Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Schola...

 Singapore
2
Italy reports 48,886 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths

Italy reports 48,886 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths

Italy
3
YouTube begins rolling out transcription feature to the Android app

YouTube begins rolling out transcription feature to the Android app

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows promise; virus may become resistant to antibody drugs; Galapagos tortoises belong to new species -nat'l park and more

Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows pro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022