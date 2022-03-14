Faceoff over SilverLine in Kerala Assembly: UDF calls it 'predatory', LDF asks Congress to change 'anti-development' mindset

Discussion over the SilverLine project heated up in the Kerala assembly on Monday with the Congress-led UDF terming it as ''predatory'' and the CPI(M)-led LDF hitting back by saying that the former's ''anti-development mindset'' was responsible for its recent defeat in five states.

Finally, the discussion culminated with the UDF opposition staging a walkout claiming that the issues and queries raised by them during the discussion regarding environmental issues, financial viability and data fudging in connection with the project, were not answered by the LDF or Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

During the over three-hour long discussion, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the assembly V D Satheesan said the project was ''predatory'' as its success would mean that travel by buses or other trains had to fail.

It is not a complimentary project which is integrated with other modes of transport, he claimed.

He also contended that it was not economically viable, was not in the interest of the environment or the public and would divide the state into two halves as a result of the high walls being built on both sides of the tracks.

Even sufficient resources were not available for the project and destroying all the mountains in the state will not provide the raw materials for it, Satheesan contended.

Countering his claims, the CM said some people have a mindset to oppose development by whatever means over political differences.

Vijayan said the project would be beneficial for the future generations, result in economic development, reduce carbon emissions every year by around 2.8 lakh tonnes and therefore, everyone should come together to make it a reality by setting aside their political differences.

He further said the project will not divide the state into two as contended by the opposition as a significant portion of the tracks would be elevated or underground and wherever any roads would be affected, underpasses or overbridges would be built.

There will be no tall walls, he added even as Satheesan said the Detailed Project Report (DPR) states there will be high walls and also contains illustrations of the same.

For the good of the state, we should go ahead with the project, the CM said, adding that on Tuesday evening there will be a programme for MLAs to address any other concerns they may have regarding the project.

As the Speaker M B Rajesh moved to dispose of the adjournment motion moved by the opposition, Satheesan said since the CM has not given specific answers to their queries he and the UDF coalition were going to walk out of the House.

Subsequently, the UDF opposition MLAs walked out of the House.

Earlier in the day, in a surprising move, Vijayan had agreed to discuss the SilverLine project after a notice for adjournment of the House was moved by UDF for discussions regarding the project.

In October last year, when such a notice was moved by the UDF, it was rejected by the ruling LDF.

In view of the stand taken by the Chief Minister, the Speaker said the discussions can be held for two hours from 1 pm onwards.

Commencing the discussion, UDF MLA P C Vishnunadh said the LDF had to back off from its stand not to discuss the project in the House and this was a victory for the people.

He contended that the project was not environmentally friendly nor in public interest and the state government was using the police to lay survey stones in connection with the project.

Opposing his contentions and claims, LDF MLA A N Shamseer said his party had received the people's mandate after they had declared that they would be implementing the project and that indicated that the people wanted SilverLine.

He also lashed out at the Congress by saying that it lost in the elections in five states recently due to its ''anti-development mindset'' and if it does not change its thinking, it would soon lose power in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh as well.

Senior Congress leader and MLA Ramesh Chennithala said the project has only received an in-principle approval from the Centre which has not allowed it to go ahead with any land acquisition.

He further contended that the project will turn into the ''next Nandigram'' and therefore, the state government should consider giving up the project as it is unnecessary. The comment about the ''next Nandigram'' was in apparent reference to people killed in police firing on this day during an anti-land acquisition stir in West Bengal's Nandigram back in 2007.

Chennithala also said if the railway signalling system was made automatic, some of the existing trains -- like Jan Shatabdi Express and Rajdhani -- would take much less time than they do now.

His contentions were countered by CPI(M) MLA K T Jaleel who said that the Congress and UDF were trying to mislead the public regarding the project.

Jaleel claimed that the people want the project and just like the LDF government completed the GAIL pipeline and National Highway projects, SilverLine too would be implemented.

