Parkash Badal accepts people's mandate in Punjab polls, says 'will continue to fight for state, country'

Shiromani Akali Dal patron Parkash Singh Badal, who faced defeat in the Punjab Assembly elections, on Monday said that he bows his head before the people's mandate and assured of continuing to fight for the state and the country.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 14-03-2022 17:55 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 17:55 IST
SAD patron Parkash Singh Badal speaking to media persons on Monday. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Shiromani Akali Dal patron Parkash Singh Badal, who faced defeat in the Punjab Assembly elections, on Monday said that he bows his head before the people's mandate and assured of continuing to fight for the state and the country. Speaking to media persons here today, Badal said, "I bow my head before the people's mandate. After Emergency, we won all the seats. So such things happen in politics. We'll continue to fight for Punjab and the country."

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Gurmeet Singh Khudian defeated Badal from the Lambi Assembly seat in the recently concluded Punjab Assembly polls. AAP's Khudian won with a margin of 11,396 votes. Khudian won the Assembly constituency Lambi constituency by bagging total votes of 66,313 while Badal trailed at second position with a total of 54,917.

Notably, Badal was Chief Minister of state from 1970 to 1971, 1977 to 1980, 1997 to 2002, and from 2007 to 2017. AAP registered a landslide victory in the Punjab polls with 92 seats, pushing most of its rivals to the margins. Congress won 18 seats in the 117-member Assembly. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

