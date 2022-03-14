Karnataka declares film 'The Kashmir Files' tax-free in state

Karnataka government declared the film 'The Kashmir Files' tax-free on Monday. "The Kashmir Files movie brings the truth about what happened in Kashmir during the 80s and 90s. I hope all Kashmiri Pandits will get back their land and property and settled down there. We declared the movie tax-free in the state," said Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Starring Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumar and Pallavi Joshi, the film revolves around the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990. Notably, states like Haryana, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh had already declared the movie tax-free. Goa will also declare the film tax-free. (ANI)

