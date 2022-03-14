Himanta, ruling legislators to watch ‘The Kashmir Files’

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, his ministerial colleagues and legislators of the ruling coalition in the state, will watch the recently-released film ‘The Kashmir Files’ on Monday evening.

'Kashmir Files' is a Hindi film that deals with the killing and exodus of Kahmiri pandits from Kahmir valley during the insurgency Talking to reporters here, Sarma said they will be watching a 6.30 pm show at a city multiplex. “All ministers and legislators of BJP, Asom Gana Parishad and United People's Party Liberal will go to City Centre and watch ‘The Kashmir Files’,” he said. The BJP helms the coalition government in the state. To questions on whether the Assam government will waive the enteratinment tax on the film like Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka, Sarma said the question does not arise as the state government has no provision for the tax. “Our cinema halls were not in a good condition (financially) and hence we do not impose any entertainment tax. Therefore, there is no question of waiving it,” he said. ‘The Kashmir Files’, directed by Vivek Agnihotri, was released on March 11 and is drawing large number of spectators across regions.

