Raje demands for making 'Kashmir Files' tax-free
- Country:
- India
BJP leader and former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje on Monday urged the Rajasthan government to make recently released film 'The Kashmir Files' tax-free.
Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, the film is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in 1990.
Raje said in a tweet that the film, ''The Kashmir Files'', based on the past situations and true events of Jammu and Kashmir, has been made tax-free in many states including Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat.
''My request to the state government is to make this film tax-free in Rajasthan too,'' she said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
J-K: Apple growers expecting bumper harvest in Kashmir valley this year
Valley's Muslim leaders greet Kashmiri Pandits on Herath
Ukraine's tech diaspora races to mobilize Silicon Valley in war with Russia
Jheeram valley naxal attack: HC dismisses NIA's appeal against trial court's order on second FIR
Ukraine's tech diaspora races to mobilize Silicon Valley in war with Russia