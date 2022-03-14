Raje demands for making 'Kashmir Files' tax-free

BJP leader and former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje on Monday urged the Rajasthan government to make recently released film 'The Kashmir Files' tax-free.

Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, the film is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in 1990.

Raje said in a tweet that the film, ''The Kashmir Files'', based on the past situations and true events of Jammu and Kashmir, has been made tax-free in many states including Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat.

''My request to the state government is to make this film tax-free in Rajasthan too,'' she said.

