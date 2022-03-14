Ukraine, Russia resume talks as fighting nears Kyiv
A fourth round of high-level discussions between Ukrainian and Russian officials is underway even as Moscows troops press their assault on Kyiv and other cities.Ukrainian presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak tweeted a photo of the two sides meeting by video link.Communication is being held, yet its hard, Podolyak said on Twitter. We will definitely report in the evening, Zelenskyy said in a new video address.
- Country:
- Ukraine
A fourth round of high-level discussions between Ukrainian and Russian officials is underway even as Moscow's troops press their assault on Kyiv and other cities.
Ukrainian presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak tweeted a photo of the two sides meeting by video link.
"Communication is being held, yet it's hard," Podolyak said on Twitter. Earlier, he said the negotiators would discuss "peace, ceasefire, immediate withdrawal of troops & security guarantees." Previous rounds were held in person on the border with Belarus, most recently a week ago, and failed to produce a breakthrough.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed on Monday afternoon that the latest talks had started. "Everyone is waiting for news. We will definitely report in the evening," Zelenskyy said in a new video address.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Macron presses Belarus on Russian troops
Macron urges Lukashenko to withdraw Russian troops from Belarus
US, allies remove Russian banks from Swift in response to Moscow's military operation in Ukraine
US, allies to cut off 'selected' Russian banks from SWIFT financial system to tighten sanctions on Moscow
Ukraine's leader says country is ready for peace talks with Russia but not in Belarus, which was invasion staging ground, reports AP.