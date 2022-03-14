Left Menu

Govt formation: BJP appoints Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh as observers for UP, U'khand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-03-2022 18:37 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 18:37 IST
Govt formation: BJP appoints Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh as observers for UP, U'khand
Union ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh have been appointed as the BJP's observers for government formation in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, the party said on Monday.

Shah will be assisted by BJP vice president Raghubar Das as co-observer and Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi will assist Rajnath Singh for selection of the leader of the legislature party in Uttarakhand.

Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Narendra Singh Tomar have been appointed as observers for selection of the leader of the legislature party in Manipur and Goa.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju is the co-observer for Manipur and his cabinet colleague L Murgan is the co-observer for Goa.

The leaders are expected to visit the states assigned to them in the next few days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

