Ukraine, Russia resume talks as fighting nears Kyiv

A fourth round of high-level discussions between Ukrainian and Russian officials is underway even as Moscow's troops press their assault on Kyiv and other cities.

Ukrainian presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak tweeted a photo of the two sides meeting by video link.

“Communication is being held, yet it's hard,” Podolyak said on Twitter. Earlier, he said the negotiators would discuss “peace, ceasefire, immediate withdrawal of troops & security guarantees.” Previous rounds were held in person on the border with Belarus, most recently a week ago, and failed to produce a breakthrough.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed on Monday afternoon that the latest talks had started. “Everyone is waiting for news. We will definitely report in the evening,” Zelenskyy said in a new video address.

