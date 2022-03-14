Barber outfit seeks apology from Union minister Danve over remarks

The Maharashtra Nabhik Samaj Mahamandal, a statewide body of barbers, has demanded an apology from Union Minister Raosaheb Danve for making what they claimed was an objectionable remark about the community.

The outfit's president Kalyan Dale on Monday said they would protest in front of the BJP office if Danve failed to apologise.

Danve is accused of making some uncharitable remarks about barbers sitting outside the renowned Tirupati temple.

