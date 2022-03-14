Left Menu

Sukender Reddy elected as Chairman of Telangana Legislative Council

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 14-03-2022 18:50 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 18:50 IST
Ruling TRS MLC Gutha Sukender Reddy was on Monday elected as the chairman of Telangana Legislative Council.

Council pro-tem chairman Syed Aminul Hasan Jafri announced Sukender Reddy's unanimous election in the House. Reddy was the only candidate who filed nomination for the post.

The ruling TRS has an overwhelming majority in the Council.

Reddy, who was elected to the Council by the MLAs, had served as Council Chairman from September 2019 to May 2021.

Legislative Affairs Minister Vemula Prashant Reddy and others congratulated Sukender Reddy on his election as the Council Chairman.

Born in 1954, Sukender Reddy began his political career as a gram panchayat ward member in his native village in Nalgonda district in 1981 and held various positions since then.

He was elected to the Lok Sabha thrice and also served as chairman of Chityal Agricultural Market Committee, Chairman of Andhra Pradesh Dairy Development Cooperative Federation in undivided AP, among others.

