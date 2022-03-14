Man with Dawood 'link' named by Fadnavis was on Waqf Board under BJP govt: Malik kin

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik's daughter on Monday repudiated BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis's allegation that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government appointed people with links to fugitive underworld don and terrorist Dawood Ibrahim on the state's Waqf Board.

Sana Malik-Shaikh countered Fadnavis, saying it was the previous government in the state led by him (2014-19) which appointed Mudasir Lambe, whom the BJP leader accused of having links with Ibrahim, on the Board.

Sana Malik-Shaikh, also the Maharashtra unit vice-president of Rashtravadi Yuvati Congress, a wing of the NCP, shared Lambe's picture with Fadnavis on Twitter as she hit back at the former chief minister who made the claim related to the Waqf Board in the Assembly.

Maharashtra Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik, a senior NCP leader, is at present in judicial custody in connection with an alleged money laundering probe linked to the activities of Ibrahim.

“Half Truth is Full Lie!! Dr. Lambe was appointed a Waqf Board member by Fadnavis/BJP govt on 13 Sept 2019. Maha Vikas Aghadi govt was established in November 2019. My father got Minority/Waqf Dept in the first week of Jan 2020.@Dev_Fadnavis with D-Gang Relative & a Rape Accused,” Sana Malik-Shaikh tweeted.

The Wakf Board is a statutory body that looks after maintenance and use of Islamic buildings, institutions and lands.

The NCP is a key constituent of the Shiv Sena-led MVA government.

Earlier in the day, Fadnavis accused the Maharashtra government of placing people with links to Ibrahim on the Board.

Speaking in the Assembly, the Leader of Opposition said a pen drive he had submitted contained a conversation between Waqf Board members Mohammad Arshad Khan and Mudasir Lambe.

During the conversation, Lambe claimed his father-in-law was an associate of Ibrahim, while Khan said his uncle was part of the underworld, Fadnavis told the House.

Khan is in jail, while Lambe is outside despite facing rape charges, the BJP leader alleged. PTI ENM RSY RSY

