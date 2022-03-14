Left Menu

Bhagwant Mann resigns from Lok Sabha

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-03-2022 19:16 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 19:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister-designate and AAP MP Bhagwant Mann submitted his resignation from the House to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday.

Mann, who was Aam Aadmi Party's chief ministerial candidate for Punjab assembly polls, won elections from Dhuri assembly segment in the state.

The MP from Sangrur Lok Sabha constituency in Punjab submitted his resignation to Lok Sabha Speaker Birla. He was accompanied by AAP senior leader Sanjay Singh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

