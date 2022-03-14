Left Menu

Ukraine's Zelenskiy to address U.S. Congress on Wednesday

Reuters | Updated: 14-03-2022 19:23 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 19:23 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will virtually address the U.S. Congress at 9 a.m (1300 GMT) on Wednesday, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a joint letter to U.S. lawmakers.

"The Congress remains unwavering in our commitment to supporting Ukraine as they face Putin's cruel and diabolical aggression, and to passing legislation to cripple and isolate the Russian economy as well as deliver humanitarian, security and economic assistance to Ukraine," they wrote on Monday.

