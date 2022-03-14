BJP will move HC for CBI probe into conspiracy to frame Girish Mahajan: Fadnavis

The BJP will approach the Bombay High Court seeking a CBI probe into the hatching of conspiracies by MVA leaders to implicate BJP leader Girish Mahajan in a false case at the office of public prosecutor Pravin Chavan, Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis said on Monday. Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil announced a Criminal Investigation Department (CID) probe into the allegations raised by Fadnavis earlier. He told the Lower House this ''sting operation'' will be probed.

Walse Patil had told the Assembly that Pravin Chavan has resigned as the public prosecutor.

Speaking to reporters in the premises of the Vidhan Bhavan here, Fadnavis said, “We will approach the Bombay High Court in a week regarding the alleged conspiracy to frame Girish Mahajan. we demand to hand over this case to the CBI”.

Mahajan, a former minister, is the BJP MLA from Jamner constituency in the Jalgaon district. Fadnavis said the CBI investigation will unearth a bigger scandal in the state. ''We will share the details with appropriate agencies,” he said.

Fadnavis said he had more proof regarding the matter (political conspiracies). ''I will share it with appropriate agencies at an appropriate time,” he added. When asked how he obtains such sensitive information, the former Maharashtra chief minister said,'' You can say there is the Fadnavis Bureau of Investigation and that's how I manage to gather the information. One should not forget that as an opposition leader it is my duty to find information for a greater cause.” Fadnavis had on March 8 submitted a pen drive containing ''proof'' to Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal.

He had claimed this pen drive comprised video recordings running into 125 hours, showing how conspiracies were hatched by the police and members of the MVA (Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress) to frame BJP leaders, including himself, in false cases at the office of special public prosecutor Pravin Chavan.

Fadnavis had said that the video footage showed Chavan talking about how meetings (were held) at the highest level from the chief minister to state DGP to the police commissioner to frame BJP leader Girish Mahajan under MCOCA and arrest him.

The BJP leader had demanded a CBI probe.

Fadnavis on Monday told the Assembly that the state government cannot probe the allegations raised by him and insisted on a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation. BJP MLAs had staged a walkout demanding a CBI probe.

