Left Menu

Greek PM Mitsotakis tests positive for COVID-19

PTI | Athens | Updated: 14-03-2022 19:52 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 19:52 IST
Greek PM Mitsotakis tests positive for COVID-19
  • Country:
  • Greece

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has tested positive for COVID-19, a day after a trip to Istanbul, the leader confirmed on Monday.

The Prime Minister said he would be self-isolating and therefore be working from home.

Mitsotakis on Sunday held talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and met with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I, who is considered the spiritual leader of the world's Orthodox Christians.

Wearing a mask, Mitsotakis in an Instagram video said the result of his daily coronavirus test was positive on Monday.

The Prime Minister, in a rare meeting between the leaders of the two neighbouring countries, held talks over lunch with Erdogan.

Relations between Greece and Turkey are strained over a series of issues, including territorial and energy exploration rights in the Mediterranean, which led to a naval standoff in mid-2020.

The two discussed bilateral and international relations, as well as Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Turkish presidency's communications directorate said. Earlier, Mitsotakis had met with the 82-year-old Bartholomew, who is based in Turkey's largest city, and attend a church service there. Both Erdogan and Bartholomew are fully vaccinated and have previously tested positive for the virus.

Greece has seen a total of more than 2.6 million confirmed positive coronavirus cases and more than 26,500 deaths since the start of the pandemic. More than 7.5 million of the country's roughly 11 million population are fully vaccinated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Scholarship!

Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Schola...

 Singapore
2
Italy reports 48,886 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths

Italy reports 48,886 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths

Italy
3
YouTube begins rolling out transcription feature to the Android app

YouTube begins rolling out transcription feature to the Android app

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows promise; virus may become resistant to antibody drugs; Galapagos tortoises belong to new species -nat'l park and more

Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows pro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022