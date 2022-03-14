BJP govt to fulfil promise made by Congress, will bear cost of interest of farmers' loans in MP

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will bear the cost of interest of the loans, after many farmers turned defaulters in hope of that loans up to Rs 2 lakh will be waived off under a scheme that was launched during the Congress government, said Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday. During the ongoing Budget Session of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly, Chouhan said that many farmers turned defaulters in hope of that loans up to Rs 2 lakh will be waived off (a scheme launched during Congress government). He also said that BJP will bear the cost of interest of the loans.

In his speech, he also highlighted the plight of the farmers stuck in the vicious circle of the loans and said that when one becomes a defaulter, the circle of interest starts and leaves them frustrated. The Budget Session of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly commenced on March 7 and will continue till March 25. There will be a total of 13 sittings. (ANI)

