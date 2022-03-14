Left Menu

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday met President of National Council of Austria Wolfgang Sobotka and exchanged views on the situation in Ukraine.The developments in the Indo-Pacific region also figured in the meeting.Sobotka, accompanied by a high-level delegation, is on a visit to India.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-03-2022 20:16 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 20:16 IST
EAM Jaishankar meets Austrian leader
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday met President of National Council of Austria Wolfgang Sobotka and exchanged views on the situation in Ukraine.

The developments in the Indo-Pacific region also figured in the meeting.

Sobotka, accompanied by a high-level delegation, is on a visit to India.

''Pleased to meet President of National Council of Austria, Wolfgang Sobotka and his delegation. Exchanged views on the situation in Ukraine and developments in Indo-Pacific. Discussed our progress in digital domain, green growth and SDGs,'' Jaishankar tweeted.

The National Council is one of the two Houses of the Austrian Parliament and is frequently referred to as the Lower House.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

