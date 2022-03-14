Voting on no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan to take place after March 27: PTI Senator

A top Senator of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party said on Monday that the voting on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan will take place after March 27. Senator Faisal Javed Khan said in a tweet that the Prime Minister will address the “biggest rally” in the D-Chowk facing the Parliament House in the capital on March 27. “Voting on the no-confidence resolution will take place after March 27. The opposition will face complete defeat. Confidence in PM Imran Khan will (multiply),” he tweeted. Last week, around 100 lawmakers from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) submitted a no-confidence motion before the National Assembly Secretariat, alleging the Imran Khan government was responsible for the economic crisis and the spiralling inflation in the country.

Referring to the current political situation in Pakistan, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that the Opposition should withdraw the no-trust motion as it had caused bitterness in the politics. He feared that the soaring political situation could harm the country.

“If the Opposition withdraws the no-confidence motion, let's see what can be given to them in return,” Chaudhry told Aaj News TV.

So much bitterness would be created in politics by the time voting on the no-confidence motion takes place in two to three weeks that it would damage Pakistan, he was quoted as saying by the Dawn newspaper.

