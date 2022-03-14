Left Menu

WB bypoll: Babul Supriyo starts election campaign in Ballygunge

Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate for the Ballygunge Assembly seat bypoll, Babul Supriyo, started his campaign on Monday. The election is scheduled for April 12.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 14-03-2022 20:39 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 20:38 IST
Ballygunge Assembly candidate Babul Supriyo. (ANI/photo). Image Credit: ANI
Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate for the Ballygunge Assembly seat bypoll, Babul Supriyo, started his campaign on Monday. The election is scheduled for April 12. Supriyo said, "I am very happy. I have re-joined politics because of Mamata Banerjee as she told me to work for the Bengal."

He was a former Union Minister in the BJP government. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday named Shatrughan Sinha as TMC's candidate for by-poll to Asansol parliamentary seat and Babul Supiyo for Ballygunge Assembly bypoll. Reacting to Babul Supriyo's nomination, West Bengal BP leader Agnimitra Paul said, "People like Babul Supriyo and Shatrughan Sinha has no policy model in their life. BJP is the largest party of the nation and no individual matters for the party. The most important thing is the 'Kamal'. Shatrughan Sinha used to be in Congress, then he joined BJP and later moved to TMC. Now he might join AAP as well."

The Asansol Lok Sabha seat fell vacant after Babul Supriyo, a two-time BJP MP, quit the saffron party last year and joined the TMC and the Ballygunge Assembly seat fell vacant following the demise of state Minister Subrata Mukherjee. (ANI)

