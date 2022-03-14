BJP's ways endangering 'purity' of politics: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav on Monday said that 'purity' of politics is in trouble due to BJP's ''politics of deceit'' and because of this democracy was in danger.

He said that his party will continue to raise the voice of the people vigorously inside and outside of the Assembly House.

“The country is going to celebrate an ‘Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrating 75 years of independence, but values \R​​ of the freedom struggle have been sidelined,” Akhilesh said. “The very foundation of democracy is in danger,'' he said. The leader of the party which recently lost election to the BJP, said that “independent role” of the Election Commission was essential to safeguard the constitution. “Democracy and the Constitution are tested in elections,” he said. Akhilesh alleged that BJP did nothing in public interest in its five years of ruling the state, and now when it is in power again, the solution to people's problems are nowhere in sight.

''In fact, in the assembly elections, public became a victim of the BJP's politics of 'Bhay aur bhram' (fear and confusion),” he said. Party spokesperson Rajendra Chowdhury said that in the past five days, Akhilesh has met dozens of newly-elected MLAs and alliance partners, and the party’s thousands of supporters to discuss the election results.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)