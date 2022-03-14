Uttarakhand, Tripura to make 'The Kashmir Files' tax-free

Uttarakhand government on Monday decided to make the film 'The Kashmir Files' tax-free in the state. "I have directed Chief Secretary to take necessary action to make 'The Kashmir Files' movie tax-free in the state," said Uttarakhand acting Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Similarly, the Tripura government has also decided to make the film 'The Kashmir Files' tax-free in the state, said Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb. Earlier today, Goa acting Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said the state will make the movie tax-free in the state.

Starring Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumar and Pallavi Joshi, the film revolves around the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990. Notably, states like Haryana, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka had already declared the movie tax-free. Goa will also declare the film tax-free. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)