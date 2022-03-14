Biden may go to Europe to meet allies over Russia-Ukraine - source
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-03-2022 21:18 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 21:18 IST
White House officials are discussing the possibility of U.S. President Joe Biden traveling to Europe in the coming weeks to discuss Russia and Ukraine with allies, a source familiar with the situation said on Monday.
It is not certain whether the trip will take place as the plans are not yet finalized, the source added.
The White House declined to comment.
