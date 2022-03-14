Left Menu

Biden may go to Europe to meet allies over Russia-Ukraine - source

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-03-2022 21:18 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 21:18 IST
  • United States

White House officials are discussing the possibility of U.S. President Joe Biden traveling to Europe in the coming weeks to discuss Russia and Ukraine with allies, a source familiar with the situation said on Monday.

It is not certain whether the trip will take place as the plans are not yet finalized, the source added.

The White House declined to comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

