Left Menu

Putin signs law to allow online voting at elections across Russia

Reuters | Updated: 14-03-2022 21:34 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 21:34 IST
Putin signs law to allow online voting at elections across Russia

An online voting system that was criticised by some defeated candidates at parliamentary elections last year will be rolled out for use across Russia after President Vladimir Putin signed electronic voting procedures into law on Monday.

A coalition of defeated parliamentary candidates in Moscow claimed they were cheated of victory in a parliamentary election last September by the system and sought to try to overturn the results via lawsuits and public pressure.

Then only used in some regions, the system can now be used at elections and referendums across Russia at a national and regional level, after an online government portal showed Putin had signed the law, which had already passed through parliament.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Scholarship!

Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Schola...

 Singapore
2
Italy reports 48,886 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths

Italy reports 48,886 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths

Italy
3
YouTube begins rolling out transcription feature to the Android app

YouTube begins rolling out transcription feature to the Android app

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows promise; virus may become resistant to antibody drugs; Galapagos tortoises belong to new species -nat'l park and more

Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows pro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022