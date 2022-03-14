Back from Delhi, Adityanath goes into huddle with state’s top brass of party

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister-designate Yogi Adityanath on Monday held a meeting with his party’s senior leaders to discuss the government formation among other issues, said party sources.

Adityanath went into huddle at his official residence, 5, Kalidas Marg, soon after returning from Delhi after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP president J P Nadda, among others.

The party leaders who attended the meeting held by the chief minister-designate here included deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma, BJP state President Swatantra Dev Singh, UP’s party organisation in-charge Radha Mohan Singh and senior party leader Sunil Bansal.

Sources said besides the formation of his government, indicated to be sworn in after Holi on March 18, the state’s top brass of the party also discussed the Uttar Pradesh legislative council elections for its 26 vacant seats with the electoral college of local bodies, sources said.

The biennial election for the council is to be held on April 9.

