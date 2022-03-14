BJP stages satyagrah against Chilika MLA

Opposition BJP Monday hit the streets with its workers, supporters and leaders staging a Satyagrah (sit-in) in all towns, block and district headquarters demanding stern action against the suspended BJD MLA Prasant Jagdev, whose car ploughed into a crowd leaving at least 22 people injured at Banapur in Khurda district on Saturday. Beginning from the state capital of Bhubaneswar to the remote block headquarter towns of the state, the saffron party workers sat on dharna with covering their mouths with black badges as a mark of protest to the Chilika lawmaker’s actions. They demanded stringent legal action against the MLA, who of late have been accused of being a “habitual offender”, allegedly involved in a series of violent acts. Holding party flags and posters, they asked the BJD president and chief minister Naveen Patnaik to expel Jagdev from the party. “It is a fake suspension imposed on Jagdev while he is seen in all party functions and programmes,” alleged BJP Bhubaneswar organizing secretary Babu Singh. BJP state president Samir Mohanty said the actions of Jagdev has tarnished image of Odisha as a peace loving place outside the state. He wondered how the BJD continued to support Jagdev. The ruling BJD, however, rejected the allegation and made it clear that Jagdev was no more with the party following his suspension last year. BJD spokesperson and MP Sasmit Patra in a statement accused BJP State President Samir Mohanty of attempting to to distort and confuse in people order to score political points. “Such tactics have boomeranged on the Odisha BJP in the past and will further alienate them from the people of Odisha,” Patra said. “We hope better sense prevails in the Odisha BJP and they understand that people of Odisha are intelligent and smart and that they have seen through such cheap tactics of the Odisha BJP and therefore rejected them repeatedly and will continue to reject them again in the coming days,” the BJD statement said.

Senior BJD MLA and Government chief whip, Pramila Mallick said: “Prasanta Jagdev is now in the hospital. He is undergoing treatment. The police administration has said that strict action will be taken against him as soon as he gets well. BJP is doing politics over the issue. The party is indulging in unnecessary publicity through the media by taking to the street.” PTI AAM JRC JRC

