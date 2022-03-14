Budgetary increase minimal for development of north Bengal: BJP MLA

Left Menu

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 14-03-2022 22:00 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 22:00 IST
A BJP MLA on Monday claimed in the West Bengal Assembly that there has been a minimal increase in the Budget outlay for the development of the state's northern part comprising six districts.

Shankar Ghosh said that Rs 796 crore was allocated for north Bengal's development in the state Budget for 2022-23, while it was Rs 776 crore in that for 2021-22 - a hike of only Rs 20 crore.

When taking inflation into account, there has been almost no increase, the BJP legislator of Siliguri in north Bengal said.

Participating in the discussion on the 2022-23 Budget presented in the House on March 11, BJP MLA of Asansol, Agnimitra Paul, demanded release of a white paper on the number of employments provided by the state government.

Comparing the Budget proposals with the propaganda of Goebbels, she said, ''This Budget is just a political statement.'' Joseph Goebbels was the minister of propaganda in Adolf Hitler's government in Germany. It is stated that he presented a favourable image of the Nazi regime to people.

Claiming that the opposition parties are resorting to false allegations, TMC MLA Saokat Molla said that a lot of development has taken place in the state under the Mamata Banerjee government. Another ruling party MLA, Samir Kumar Jana, asserted that lakhs of people were benefitted from the welfare programmes of the TMC government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

