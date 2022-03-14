Parties face ups and downs, SAD will continue to fight for Punjab's interests: Parkash Singh Badal

After his party's worst-ever performance in an assembly poll in Punjab, SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal on Monday said sometimes parties do face ups and downs, but asserted that the SAD will continue to fight for the interests of the state.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) romped home by winning 92 seats in the 117-member Punjab assembly, decimating the Congress and the SAD-BSP alliance. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) could win just three seats.

Among several political stalwarts, the five-time chief minister, Parkash Singh Badal, and his son SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal faced defeat from their respective seats Lambi and Jalalabad in the state assembly elections, results for which were declared on March 10.

The 100-year-old SAD on Monday called a meeting of its core committee to analyse reasons behind the loss in the elections.

Reacting to the poll results, 94-year-old Parkash Badal said, ''Sometimes parties face ups and downs.'' ''It happens in politics,'' he added and pointed out that after the Emergency in 1975, his party won all seats.

''During the Emergency, the wave was in our favour and nobody else could win,'' said Badal while talking to reporters before the meeting.

''People will see this experience (AAP government) too but we will continue to fight for the interests of Punjab and the country,'' he said.

''It is not only the Akali Dal which lost (in the polls). It was a wave. When there is a wave, people do not see candidates or anything else. All these things, the party will discuss in the meeting,'' said Badal.

Asked how a political stalwart like him could lose in the assembly polls, Badal said, ''I cannot say anything. But we bow down before the people's mandate.'' Meanwhile, the core committee unanimously expressed faith in the leadership of Sukhbir Singh Badal, according to a party statement.

“The core committee is especially proud of the brave, selfless and tireless manner in which the president led the party from the front in true 'panthic' traditions during the six-month long campaign for the just concluded poll for the Punjab Vidhan Sabha,” according to a resolution passed at the core committee meeting.

The meeting was chaired by Parkash Singh Badal.

Addressing the meeting, Parkash Singh Badal said, “The party will continue its fight to safeguard the interests of Punjab, Punjabis and Punjabiat, and upholding the glorious traditions and values of the 'Khalsa Panth'''.

He called upon the Centre ''not to mess with Punjab's rights over control of the Bhakra Beas Management Board and its legitimate representation in the Chandigarh administration until the city is transferred to Punjab as committed by parliament and by four different Prime Ministers.'' In another resolution, the meeting expressed its “profound gratitude to millions of Punjabis who expressed their faith in the party by voting for its candidates.” Harcharan Singh Bains, senior vice president of the party said, “The deliberation to analyse poll mandate will continue tomorrow when senior leaders will discuss the details of the results with the president at the party headquarters.” “This will be followed by more meetings in the coming days, with senior leaders analysing these results with the president tomorrow,” he further stated.

