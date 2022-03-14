Anmol Rattan Sidhu tipped to be new Punjab AG

Senior advocate Dr Anmol Rattan Sidhu is tipped to be the new advocate general of Punjab, sources said here on Monday.

The development comes after the change of guard in the state.

Sidhu has remained the president of the Punjab and Haryana high court bar association for eight terms.

The post of Punjab AG fell vacant after Deepinder Singh Patwalia resigned following the Punjab assembly poll results.

The AAP romped home by winning 92 seats in the 117-member Punjab assembly. The Congress was routed in the elections and could win only 18 seats.

