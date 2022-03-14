Cong MLA joins chorus for making 'The Kashmir Files' tax-free in Rajasthan

BJP leaders, including former chief minister Vasundhara Raje, and Congress MLA Bhanwar Lal on Monday demanded that 'The Kashmir Files' movie be made tax-free in Rajasthan.

Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, the film is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in 1990.

In a tweet, Raje said the film, ''The Kashmir Files'', based on the past situations and true events of Jammu and Kashmir, has been made tax-free in many states including Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat ''My request to the state government is to make this film tax-free in Rajasthan too,'' she said.

Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore said the government should make the movie tax-free so that maximum people can watch it.

Ruling party MLA Bhanwar Lal Sharma also said making the movie tax-free will encourage the people to watch it.

''It is my demand that the government of Rajasthan should make the movie tax-free. This will encourage people,'' he told reporters.

''Atrocities against Kashmiri pandits have been going on for a long. The brahmins of the country are sad,'' he said.

Sharma was among the MLAs who had supported then deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot in July 2020 in revolt against the leadership of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)