Successive defeats proved Gandhis cannot take Congress to victory, says Assam CM

Following the Congress party's poor performance in the Assembly elections in five states, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said 'Gandhis' will lead the grand old party towards a situation where it will not be even visible in the Panchayat polls.

14-03-2022
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Following the Congress party's poor performance in the Assembly elections in five states, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said 'Gandhis' will lead the grand old party towards a situation where it will not be even visible in the Panchayat polls. "Successive electoral defeats have proved that Gandhis cannot take Congress to any victory. In my view, Gandhis will take Congress to a situation where Congress will not be even visible in the Panchayat elections in days to come. It is Congress to decide whether they want to go with Gandhis," Sarma told mediapersons.

The Assam Chief Minister's remarks came a day after the Congress Working Committee meeting on Sunday where it was decided that Sonia Gandhi will continue as interim president of the party. The meeting was held after the party's crushing defeat in the recently concluded Assembly elections in five states.

The results of five assembly polls came as a shock to the Congress which was hoping to do well to revive its prospects for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and to fend off the emerging challenge from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Trinamool Congress to replace it as the fulcrum of anti-BJP politics in the country. (ANI)

