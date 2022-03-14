Left Menu

J-K Cong to file detailed objections on delimitation commission draft proposal

The commission has least bothered for the aspirations, public convenience and ground realities of connectivity and communications while dissecting the several assembly constituencies besides creating Anantnag -Rajouri- Poonch constituency, against the topographical geographical and ground situations, the Congress leader said. The Congress leader alleged the constituencies have been dissected arbitrarily.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 14-03-2022 22:30 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 22:30 IST
J-K Cong to file detailed objections on delimitation commission draft proposal
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir unit of Congress on Monday criticised the report by the Delimitation Commission that has been put in the public domain for suggestions, alleging that the panel has '''totally ignored the ground realities''.

The party said it would submit its detailed objections after getting feedback from the ground in each assembly constituency.

“It is dissection, not delimitation, and totally ignores the ground realities and parameters,'' J&K Pradesh Congress Committee chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma said.

The party strongly rejects most of the recommendations, he said.

Sharma said the commission was expected to revisit and review its draft report in the wake of widespread public resentment before putting it in the public domain but it has not “heard the voice of people” from different areas. “The commission has least bothered for the aspirations, public convenience and ground realities of connectivity and communications while dissecting the several assembly constituencies besides creating Anantnag -Rajouri- Poonch constituency, against the topographical geographical and ground situations,” the Congress leader said. He urged the people to stand up against “grave injustice” to different regions and areas. The Congress leader alleged the constituencies have been ''dissected arbitrarily''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Scholarship!

Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Schola...

 Singapore
2
Italy reports 48,886 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths

Italy reports 48,886 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths

Italy
3
YouTube begins rolling out transcription feature to the Android app

YouTube begins rolling out transcription feature to the Android app

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows promise; virus may become resistant to antibody drugs; Galapagos tortoises belong to new species -nat'l park and more

Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows pro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022