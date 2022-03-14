Erdogan says too early to comment on more Russian arms purchases given Ukraine war

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday it was too early to comment on Turkey's possible purchase of more Russian weapons given Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, and Ankara would decide after seeing what conditions arise.

Speaking in Ankara alongside German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Erdogan said Turkey had provided support for Ukraine in a manner NATO allies had not been able to despite its ties with Russia. Ankara was continuing to send humanitarian aid to Kyiv, he said. NATO member Turkey was slapped with U.S. sanctions in December 2020 over its purchase of Russian S-400 missile defence systems and had been criticised by Western allies over the move. Ankara has said it was forced to opt for the Russian weapons because allies did not provide weapons on satisfactory terms.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)