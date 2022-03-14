Chhattisgarh: Uproar in Assembly over farmer's death during protest

The main opposition BJP on Monday vociferously raised in the Chhattisgarh Assembly the issue of a farmer's death during a protest by people affected by acquisition of land for the new capital city of the state, and accused the Congress government of ignoring cultivators for the last three years.

Raising the issue in the House, BJP legislators sought a discussion by moving an adjournment motion notice. However, the Chair turned down their demand following which they created a ruckus, leading to adjournment of the House for five minutes.

BJP MLAs Shivratan Sharma and Brijmohan Agrawal said farmers of 27 villages in Nava Raipur Atal Nagar have been protesting since the last 70 days in support of their various demands, but the state government has no time to meet them and listen to their grievances.

The BJP legislators said Congress leaders, ahead of the 2018 assembly elections, had promised to fulfil the demands of farmers (affected by the Nava Raipur project), but now that the party is in power, they are not paying heed to their plight.

A farmer, Siyaram Patel (68), died during the protest on March 11, but the state government provided only Rs 4 lakh as a compensation to his kin, they said.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had given Rs 50 lakh each as compensation to the farmers of Uttar Pradesh who died during a protest in the northern state, but only Rs 4 lakh was announced for the kin of the deceased cultivator in Chhattisgarh, the opposition MLAs said.

The BJP was referring to Baghel's announcement of financial assistance of Rs 50 lakh each to the families of four farmers who were killed during violence in Lakhimpur Kheri in UP last year.

The opposition members claimed several agriculturists have committed suicide in the last three years as a result of the Baghel government's ''anti-farmer'' policies and sought discussion on the adjournment motion notice over the issue.

Countering their charges, Urban Administration Development Minister Shiv Kumar Dahariya said six out of eight demands of the farmers (protesting in Nava Raipur) have been fulfilled and meetings have been held with them.

