War of words breaks out between TRS, Congress members in T'gana Assembly

The Telangana Legislative Assembly on Monday witnessed a war of words between the ruling TRS and the opposition Congress members with the TRS demanding an apology from the Congress MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy for his remarks against Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav.Rajagopal Reddy, speaking during a debate on demands for grants for 2022-23, talked about irrigation contracts and alleged corruption.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 14-03-2022 23:04 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 23:04 IST
The Telangana Legislative Assembly on Monday witnessed a war of words between the ruling TRS and the opposition Congress members with the TRS demanding an apology from the Congress MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy for his remarks against Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav.

Rajagopal Reddy, speaking during a debate on demands for grants for 2022-23, talked about irrigation contracts and alleged corruption. This prompted the Legislative Affairs Minister Vemula Prashant Reddy to seek removal of Rajagopal Reddy's comments from the records and sought an apology from him.

Speaker Pocharam Srinivasa Reddy said Rajagopal Reddy's comments on Yadav would be removed from the records.

State Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao alleged that Congress has been mired in corruption and that Rajagopal Reddy should complain to the CVC (Central Vigilance Commission), courts or others if he had any evidence. The row came to an end after Rajagopal Reddy withdrew his remarks.

