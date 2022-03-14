War of words breaks out between TRS, Congress members in T'gana Assembly
The Telangana Legislative Assembly on Monday witnessed a war of words between the ruling TRS and the opposition Congress members with the TRS demanding an apology from the Congress MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy for his remarks against Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav.Rajagopal Reddy, speaking during a debate on demands for grants for 2022-23, talked about irrigation contracts and alleged corruption.
- Country:
- India
The Telangana Legislative Assembly on Monday witnessed a war of words between the ruling TRS and the opposition Congress members with the TRS demanding an apology from the Congress MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy for his remarks against Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav.
Rajagopal Reddy, speaking during a debate on demands for grants for 2022-23, talked about irrigation contracts and alleged corruption. This prompted the Legislative Affairs Minister Vemula Prashant Reddy to seek removal of Rajagopal Reddy's comments from the records and sought an apology from him.
Speaker Pocharam Srinivasa Reddy said Rajagopal Reddy's comments on Yadav would be removed from the records.
State Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao alleged that Congress has been mired in corruption and that Rajagopal Reddy should complain to the CVC (Central Vigilance Commission), courts or others if he had any evidence. The row came to an end after Rajagopal Reddy withdrew his remarks.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
United States to invest in Africa in future: Congressman Meeks
Karnataka Congress resumes Medkadatu project padayatra
Huge opportunity for Congress in TN, build strong foundation, Rahul Gandhi tells party members
Law and order situation in Kerala disrupted, claims LoP after Congress MLA's car vandalised
HC order on MLA disqualification plea to be challenged, says Goa Congress