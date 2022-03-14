Left Menu

PMC commissioner to take over as administrator as term of civic body ends and polls delayed

From Tuesday, the Pune Municipal Corporation will have an administrator as the five-year term of the civic body will come to end on Monday midnight.PMC commissioner Vikram Kumar will take over as the administrator from Tuesday. Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil on Monday said that today is the last day of the successful tenure of Murlidhar Mohol, the mayor of Pune city.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 14-03-2022 23:24 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 23:24 IST
PMC commissioner to take over as administrator as term of civic body ends and polls delayed
  • Country:
  • India

From Tuesday, the Pune Municipal Corporation will have an administrator as the five-year term of the civic body will come to end on Monday midnight.

PMC commissioner Vikram Kumar will take over as the administrator from Tuesday. The neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation's term expired on Sunday. The decision to appoint an administrator on the civic bodies whose terms have ended was taken after the Maharashtra government postponed the civic polls in the state on the issue of political reservation for OBCs, which was stayed by the Supreme Court. Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil on Monday said that today is the last day of the ''successful tenure of Murlidhar Mohol, the mayor of Pune city''. He added that the city got many facilities such as Pune Metro. ''The way Mohol handled the COVID-19 situation was admirable,'' Patil tweeted.

PTI SPKNSK NSK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Scholarship!

Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Schola...

 Singapore
2
Exercise may help treat long COVID-induced diabetes, depression: Study

Exercise may help treat long COVID-induced diabetes, depression: Study

 United States
3
New age criteria for KV admission: Can't have two kinds of schools for same education, HC

New age criteria for KV admission: Can't have two kinds of schools for same...

 India
4
SC issues notice to Centre over homeopathic immune booster guidelines

SC issues notice to Centre over homeopathic immune booster guidelines

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022