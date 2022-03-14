Left Menu

No discussion of possible Putin-Biden summit, Kremlin says

No discussion of possible Putin-Biden summit, Kremlin says

No discussions are taking place about the possibility of a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, according to the Tass news agency.

A White House spokesperson said on Feb. 22, two days before Russian armed forces entered Ukraine, that a summit was "certainly not in the plans", and that a de-escalation of Russia's conflict with Ukraine would be needed before any such meeting took place. (Writing by Kevin Liffey; editing by Andrei Khalip)

