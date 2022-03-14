No discussion of possible Putin-Biden summit, Kremlin says
No discussions are taking place about the possibility of a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, according to the Tass news agency.
A White House spokesperson said on Feb. 22, two days before Russian armed forces entered Ukraine, that a summit was "certainly not in the plans", and that a de-escalation of Russia's conflict with Ukraine would be needed before any such meeting took place. (Writing by Kevin Liffey; editing by Andrei Khalip)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Russian
- Kevin Liffey
- Kremlin
- Vladimir Putin
- Tass
- White House
- U.S.
- Ukraine
- Joe Biden
- Dmitry Peskov
ALSO READ
EXCLUSIVE-China boosts oil reserves, ignoring U.S. push for global release
Some U.S. governors order state-run liquor stores to stop selling Russian vodka
China willing to work with U.S. on Build Back Better World initiative
Some U.S. governors order state-run liquor stores to stop selling Russian vodka
Russian forces appear to shift to siege warfare in Ukraine- U.S. official