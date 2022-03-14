Left Menu

Newly formed Jharkhand party seeks recognition from Assembly Speaker

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 14-03-2022 23:40 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 23:40 IST
A delegation of newly formed Jharkhand Loktantrik Morcha (JLM) on Monday met the state Assembly Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato, seeking his recognition to the party in the House.

Five state legislators — AJSU Party's chief Sudesh Mahto and leader Lamodar Mahto, state NCP president Kamlesh Singh and independent MLAs Saryu Roy and Amit Yadav — floated the JLM in Ranchi on March 11.

“The JLM members led by Sudesh Mahto met the Speaker and requested him to recognise the newly formed party in the assembly,” Roy, the MLA of Jamshedpur East constituency, told PTI. As per the Speaker's suggestion, JLM leaders will submit their demand in writing to him, Roy said.

Roy, who had defeated former Chief Minister Raghubar Das in the 2019 election after quitting the BJP on being denied a ticket, said that they also raised the issue of the leader of the opposition, which has not been decided till now.

“We requested the Speaker to make an initiative in this regard, as it is not good for democracy,” he said.

The Assembly has been functioning without the leader of the opposition.

