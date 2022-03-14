Kerala: BJP asks Satheesan to either lodge complaint or furnish apology for deleted Congress tweets on 'The Kashmir Files'

Kerala BJP Vice President KS Radhakrishnan on Monday reacted to Leader of Opposition (LoP) VD Satheesan's claim that Congress has no information about the tweets on 'The Kashmir Files' film and said that either the party should lodge a case against the tweets or furnish an apology over them. Speaking to ANI, Radhakrishnan said, "If he is honest, he should lodge a complaint with the police to initiate action for the misuse of the name of his party. If they are honest, they should lodge a complaint. Otherwise, we deserve an apology from them."

"The tweet is in the name of Indian National Congress Kerala. Why can't he lodge a complaint?" he questioned. Today Satheesan told ANI that Congress doesn't have any idea about that.

"Kerala Congress or UDF in Kerala never discussed such a matter on this film on any platform... I'll check with the authority concerned. We will enquire and take action," the Congress leader said. The Kerala unit of Congress had claimed in a tweet, now deleted, that more Muslims were killed in Jammu and Kashmir during 1990-2007 than Pandits, inviting the wrath of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which called the statements "insane".

On the series of tweets made by 'Congress Kerala', Radhakrishnan said that whatever has been uttered by Congress is absolutely nonsensical, untrue and devoid of facts. "The Congress government at that time cannot evade the responsibility of leaving the Kashmiri Pandits to the will of terrorists," he said.

"The fact remains in history is that the Kashmiri Pandits have been forcibly expelled from Kashmir by a group of Islamic terror groups in association with most of the Muslims living in that area. All those who were involved in driving out the Kashmiri pandits from their dwelling place were interested in getting the property held by the Pandits," Radhakrishnan added. Further, he added that the Kashmiri Pandits have lost their land and culture, and have been totally alienated. "They have been expelled and they were forced to live in Delhi as refugees."

Lashing out at Congress for their tweets, Radhakrishnan said that at that time, the government was not under the control of the BJP. "BJP tried their level best to provide assistance to the Kashmiri Pandits. But the decisions should have been taken by the Prime Minister. And after him, it was ruled by Manmohan Singh. Practically Manmohan did nothing to save the life and property of the Kashmiri Pandits," he said.

In that sense, he has been acting against the spirit of the Constitution of India, violating all the relevant provisions or articles that guaranteed the protection of life and property of every citizen. Only after the BJP government came to power, the pandits began to go there and started their life again in Kashmir," he added. The Kerala BJP VP also questioned all political parties and said, "Does it mean that the Kashmiri Pandits have been deprived of all basic human rights? Does it mean that human rights are exclusively reserved for the left and the liberals and the minorities, especially Muslim minorities? There was no one to shout for the Pandits in Kashmir. Nobody lit a lamp in favour of the Kashmiri Pandits. Nobody lit a candle for them."

"Nobody shouted slogans for the Azadi of the Kashmiri Pandits. They have been treated as strangers, aliens and slaves by the Kashmir govt and a section of the Islamic groups. All the Left-Liberals, the humanists, a section of the large media, film fraternity, all of them are under the influence of terror fund, I think," he added. (ANI)

