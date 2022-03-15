Motorists stayed stuck in jam amid AAP protest against deferment of civic body polls

Stuck for hours in a traffic jam, caused by the Aam Aadmi Party's protest against the deferment of civic polls in the national capital, motorists passing through central Delhi's ITO crossing had a harrowing experience on Monday.

There were long queues of vehicles on roads leading to the ITO intersection. People shared their pain on Twitter to share their anguish over the traffic jam caused by Delhi's ruling party activists. Mohit Tomar, who works in the Income Tax department, said it took him over an hour to reach the Civic Centre from ITO. ''It generally takes 10 minutes to reach my office at the Civic Centre. Due to heavy traffic, I got stuck at ITO and reached my office late by an hour,'' Tomar said. One of the commuters said vehicles moved at a crawling pace on the road leading to ITO from Laxmi Nagar. ''The traffic was very heavy on Vikas Marg from Laxmi Nagar towards ITO. I was going to my office at ITO from my residence and got stuck in the traffic. It took me two hours in covering a distance which generally takes around 45 minutes. I ended up missing an important meeting,” he rued. The AAP held a protest against the BJP for allegedly forcing the Delhi Election Commission to ''defer'' municipal polls in the national capital. The AAP workers and leaders protested near their party office, demanding the announcement of the date for the civic polls. The party had planned to picket the BJP headquarters but protestors could not reach there with police barricading the road leading up to it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)