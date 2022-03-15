White House was aware of Senator Manchin's opposition to Fed nominee Raskin - Psaki

The White House was aware of U.S. Senator Joe Manchin's opposition to U.S. Federal Reserve nominee Sarah Bloom Raskin before the West Virginia lawmaker's public statement on Monday, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said.

Psaki said the White House is working towards bipartisan support for Raskin. (Reporting By Trevor Hunnicutt and Jarrett Renshaw)

