White House was aware of Senator Manchin's opposition to Fed nominee Raskin - Psaki
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-03-2022 01:30 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 01:30 IST
- Country:
- United States
The White House was aware of U.S. Senator Joe Manchin's opposition to U.S. Federal Reserve nominee Sarah Bloom Raskin before the West Virginia lawmaker's public statement on Monday, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said.
Psaki said the White House is working towards bipartisan support for Raskin. (Reporting By Trevor Hunnicutt and Jarrett Renshaw)
