Left Menu

White House urges Senate committee to advance Fed slate despite Manchin

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-03-2022 01:47 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 01:47 IST
White House urges Senate committee to advance Fed slate despite Manchin
  • Country:
  • United States

The White House said on Monday it still supported moving all five of U.S. President Joe Biden's nominees for the Federal Reserve through a key Senate committee despite opposition for one, Sarah Bloom Raskin, by Democratic Senator Joe Manchin.

White House spokesperson Jen Psaki urged Republicans to show up for a vote on Biden's slate in the Senate Banking Committee, noting there was enough support in the committee to move forward.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Scholarship!

Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Schola...

 Singapore
2
New age criteria for KV admission: Can't have two kinds of schools for same education, HC

New age criteria for KV admission: Can't have two kinds of schools for same...

 India
3
Exercise may help treat long COVID-induced diabetes, depression: Study

Exercise may help treat long COVID-induced diabetes, depression: Study

 United States
4
SC issues notice to Centre over homeopathic immune booster guidelines

SC issues notice to Centre over homeopathic immune booster guidelines

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022