White House urges Senate committee to advance Fed slate despite Manchin
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-03-2022 01:47 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 01:47 IST
- Country:
- United States
The White House said on Monday it still supported moving all five of U.S. President Joe Biden's nominees for the Federal Reserve through a key Senate committee despite opposition for one, Sarah Bloom Raskin, by Democratic Senator Joe Manchin.
White House spokesperson Jen Psaki urged Republicans to show up for a vote on Biden's slate in the Senate Banking Committee, noting there was enough support in the committee to move forward.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. Texas Democratic congressman facing FBI probe forced into runoff in 28th district
US Domestic News Roundup: Lawmakers, officials wear blue and yellow to Biden speech in Ukraine nod; U.S. Texas Democratic congressman facing FBI probe forced into runoff in 28th district and more
Key Democratic senator Lujan votes at hearing after absence
Key Democratic senator Lujan appears for hearing
Biden will meet Finland's president at the White House on Friday