Exclusive-U.S. seeks to expand Trump-era COVID data collection under CDC

The Biden administration wants to expand a federal COVID-19 tracking system created during the pandemic to provide a more detailed view of how respiratory and other infectious diseases are affecting patients and hospital resources, according to a draft of proposed rules reviewed by Reuters. The plan would build upon a hospital data collection system designed by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) under the Trump administration. Management of the program was transferred last month to HHS's lead public health agency, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Biden administration announces $409 million for transportation projects in 39 states

The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden awarded $409 million in grants to 70 projects in 39 states to modernize and electrify America’s buses, and improve their safety, the Department of Transportation said on Monday.

Prosecutors to ask judge to detain ex-Proud Boys chairman Tarrio

Federal prosecutors on Tuesday will ask a judge to detain former Proud Boys chairman Enrique Tarrio pending trial on a conspiracy charge for his alleged role in the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riots, saying they had "compelling evidence" of his guilt and fear he may try to flee or obstruct justice. In a 21-page court filing on Monday, the Justice Department said it had damning encrypted messages exchanged between Tarrio and other Proud Boys who were invited to participate in a new chapter Tarrio created in December 2020 called the "Ministry of Self Defense" or "MOSD."

Trucker convoy seeks to enter Washington but police block access to most demonstrators

A convoy of trucks attempted to bring a weeks-long, cross-country protest against COVID-19 mandates into Washington, D.C., on Monday, but police blocked numerous bridges, highway exits and city streets, preventing many of the vehicles from entering the heart of the nation's capital. It was the first time the protesters sought to enter the city since the convoy arrived in the area earlier this month. The procession started out in California in February.

Biden's Fed nominee Raskin imperiled by Democrat's opposition

Sarah Bloom Raskin's nomination to become the top bank regulator at the Federal Reserve, already stalled by Republicans, was dealt a heavy blow on Monday after she lost the backing of a senator from President Joe Biden's Democratic Party. Raskin's "previous public statements have failed to satisfactorily address my concerns about the critical importance of financing an all-of-the-above energy policy to meet our nation's critical energy needs," Senator Joe Manchin, a conservative Democrat from West Virginia, said in a statement.

In rare mistake, prosecutors seek dismissal of charges against Capitol riot defendant

Federal prosecutors on Monday asked a judge to dismiss criminal charges against a Capitol riots defendant and release him from jail, a rare admission in a court filing that the Justice Department had violated his legal right to a speedy trial. At the same time, however, prosecutors asked permission to refile the criminal charges again, saying that apart from the Oath Keeper militia members who are facing seditious conspiracy charges, the defendant is facing "the most serious offenses charged in relation to the attack on the Capitol."

Democratic group complains Trump funding presidential campaign illegally

One of the biggest Democratic Party fundraising groups on Monday said it filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission accusing Donald Trump of breaking campaign finance law by spending political donations on a 2024 U.S. presidential bid he has yet to formally launch. The complaint by the American Bridge group says Trump's Save America fund is promoting him as if he were a candidate.

White House: Omicron BA.2 COVID variant has circulated in U.S. for some time

The White House said on Monday that the Omicron BA.2 sub-variant of COVID-19 had been circulating in the United States for some time, with roughly 35,000 cases at the moment, and more money was needed to help fight it. White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said the tools the country had, including vaccines and medicines, were all effective tools against the virus.

Suspect sought in shootings of homeless men in New York, Washington

Police in New York and Washington, D.C., on Monday were searching for a suspect they believe had shot five homeless men in the two cities, saying forensic evidence had linked a lone gunman to all of the shootings. The mayors of New York City and the Washington, during an evening news conference in the nation's capital, asked for the public's help in identifying the suspect, whose photo they distributed after he was caught on surveillance cameras.

Blue Origin to fly 'SNL' star Pete Davidson to space next week

"Saturday Night Live" comic Pete Davidson has been confirmed as the next celebrity in line for a ride to the edge of space courtesy of Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin astro-tourism company, with his suborbital flight set for next week. The 28-year-old comedian and boyfriend of socialite and reality TV star Kim Kardashian was announced by Blue Origin on Monday as an "honorary guest" joining five paying customers for the company's fourth commercial flight since last summer.

