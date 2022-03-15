Left Menu

Dynasty politics dangerous for democracy, we have to fight against it: PM at BJP parliamentary meeting

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2022 11:25 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 11:24 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
Underlining that the BJP is against dynasty politics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said it is because of him that children of several MPs didn't get tickets in the recently concluded assembly polls, according to sources.

Both Modi and BJP president J P Nadda were felicitated at the BJP parliamentary party meeting here for the saffron party's election victory in four states. In the recently concluded assembly polls in five states, the BJP retained power in four, including politically crucial Uttar Pradesh.

Addressing the meeting, Modi asked the party MPs to fight against dynasty politics as it is dangerous for democracy, sources said.

To fight dynasty politics, the BJP has to put a check on such practices within the organisation, Modi said, adding that if the children of some party MPs didn't get tickets in assembly polls, it was because of him, according to sources.

Modi also appreciated the recently-released film 'The Kashmir Files' and suggested that such movies should be made more often, sources said.

