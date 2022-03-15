Left Menu

Assam Assembly adjourned briefly after ruckus over Anganwadi centres construction

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 15-03-2022 11:55 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 11:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Opposition parties on Tuesday created a ruckus in the Assam Assembly alleging irregularities in the construction of Anganwadi centres, forcing the Speaker to adjourn proceedings for 10 minutes.

The issue was raised during Question Hour by AIUDF legislator Aminul Islam regarding allotment of model Anganwadi centres in different constituencies.

Social Welfare Minister Ajanta Neog, in her reply, maintained that the local MLAs and guardian ministers of the districts have been entrusted to ensure corruption free construction and functioning of these centres.

Unsatisfied with her response, Congress MLAs, including Zakir Hussain Sikdar, Kamalakshya Dey Purkayastha and Bharat Narah, took to their feet.

Some of the ruling BJP MLAs indulged in verbal duel with the opposition legislators, with several Congress and other opposition MLAs moving into the Well of the House.

As the ruckus continued, Speaker Biswajit Daimary adjourned the proceedings for 10 minutes.

Neog, in the reply, said construction of 999 model Anganwadi centres have been approved till now for the financial year 2021-22.

These centres are allotted on priority need basis of an area, and wherever required, more centres can be allocated, she added.

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

