Ukraine aims to deliver aid to Mariupol and open more humanitarian corridors

Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 15-03-2022 12:50 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 12:50 IST
Ukraine plans to open nine "humanitarian corridors" on Tuesday to evacuate civilians from areas besieged by Russian forces and will try to deliver humanitarian supplies to encircled Mariupol, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.

Vitaliy Koval, the governor of the northern region of Rivne, said separately that the death toll from a Russian air strike on a television tower in his region on Monday had risen to at least 19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

