6,411 candidates in fray for Odisha urban polls

As many as 6,411 candidates remain in the fray for the elections to Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in Odisha scheduled on March 24 after 641 people withdrew their nominations on the last date of the process on Monday, the State Election Commission (SEC) said.

The polling for 109 civic bodies, including three municipal corporations, is scheduled to be held on March 24. After the withdrawal of nomination papers, 569 candidates are vying for the post of either chairperson or mayor, while 5,842 nominees are seeking election for the post of either councilor or corporator, the SEC said.

As many as 102 candidates withdrew their nominations filed for the post of either chairperson or mayor, while 539 people opted out of the elections for the post of either councillor or corporator, the SEC said.

The SEC has asked the district magistrates cum collectors to ensure that the ongoing campaigning for the urban polls ends at 5 PM on March 22, 48 hours before the polling.

As per rules, no person shall convene, hold or attend any public meeting in any polling area during the period of 48 hours before voting.

SEC Secretary R N Sahu, in a letter to all district collectors, said that public meetings and campaigning in any mode should be positively stopped at 5 PM on March 22.

The polls to the 109 ULBs have already been delayed by three years. Following amendments in the laws, this is for the first time that the people will directly elect their mayors and chairpersons. Two EVMs will be used in each booth — one to elect mayor or chairperson — and another for corporator or councillor.

The elections will be held in 3,030 booths in 1,731 wards in 106 ULBs having over 27 lakh voters. The three municipal corporations have a total of 168 wards and 1,407 booths. Voters can also choose the none-of-the-above (NOTA) option. The counting of votes will take place on March 26.

The election to the posts of deputy mayor in municipal corporations and vice-chairpersons in ULBs will be held on April 8 and April 7 respectively, the SEC had earlier said through notifications.

