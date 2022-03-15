Left Menu

Goa:Pramod Sawant in Delhi ahead of legislative party meeting

Before leaving for the national capital, Goa acting Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said that the new government will be formed after the election of the leader of the legislative party in the presence of the Central observer of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 15-03-2022 13:54 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 13:54 IST
Goa:Pramod Sawant in Delhi ahead of legislative party meeting
Goa acting Chief Minister Pramod Sawant (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Before leaving for the national capital, Goa acting Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said that the new government will be formed after the election of the leader of the legislative party in the presence of the Central observer of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). "Central observer (of the BJP) will come... a discussion will be done, and the leader of the legislative party will be elected and then the formation of the government will take place. I am going to Delhi today," said Sawant in Panaji.

The BJP Parliamentary Board has appointed Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar as the central observer for Goa and Union Minister of State for Fisheries and Animal Husbandry L Murugan has been made the co-observer. On Saturday, Sawant tendered his resignation to Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai at Raj Bhawan in Panaji to pave way for the formation of the new government after the BJP won the popular mandate in the state.

The BJP emerged as the single largest party in Goa, winning 20 seats in the 40-member state Assembly, leaving Congress with 11 seats at a distant second position. Independent candidates bagged three seats while two seats each went to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak (MGP). Revolutionary Goans Party and Goa Forward Party (GFP) got one seat each.

The BJP, which fell one seat short of the majority figure in Goa, is set to retain power in the state with the help of Maharashtrawadi Gomantak (MGP) and independent candidates. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New age criteria for KV admission: Can't have two kinds of schools for same education, HC

New age criteria for KV admission: Can't have two kinds of schools for same...

 India
2
Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Scholarship!

Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Schola...

 Singapore
3
Exercise may help treat long COVID-induced diabetes, depression: Study

Exercise may help treat long COVID-induced diabetes, depression: Study

 United States
4
Sikh employees, passengers can carry Kirpan at airports

Sikh employees, passengers can carry Kirpan at airports

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022