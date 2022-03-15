Left Menu

Polish, Czech, Slovenian PMs to visit Ukraine on Tuesday

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 15-03-2022 14:01 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 14:01 IST
Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that he would visit the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Tuesday with the agreement of the European Union and the United Nations.

Morawiecki and his counterparts from the Czech Republic and Slovenia will travel to Ukraine to meet President Volodomyr Zelenskiy.

(Editing by Catherine Evans)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

