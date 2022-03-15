Ukrainian president's office confirms Polish, Czech and Slovenian PMs to visit Kyiv
Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 15-03-2022 14:15 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 14:03 IST
The prime ministers of the Czech Republic, Poland and Slovenia will travel to Kyiv on Tuesday to meet President Volodomyr Zelenskiy, the Ukrainian leader's office said.
It gave no further details of the planned visit, which had earlier on Tuesday been announced by Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala.
